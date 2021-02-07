COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and $16.74 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

