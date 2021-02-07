CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 218.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 276.5% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $136,544.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

