Counos X (CCXX) Price Hits $89.79 on Exchanges

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $89.79 or 0.00230725 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $2.52 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050954 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00176241 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00062670 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063174 BTC.
- UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00072798 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061868 BTC.
