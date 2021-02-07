Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $351.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average of $306.45. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -164.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

