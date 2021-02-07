COVER Protocol Market Cap Achieves $36.22 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $635.59 or 0.01650487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,993 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

