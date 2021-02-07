Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $5.62 million and $104,308.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.01122939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.06406241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

