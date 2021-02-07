Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $81,045.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.