CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $3.46 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $104,838.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

