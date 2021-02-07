Creative Planning Acquires 8,893 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

