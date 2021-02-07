Creative Planning Acquires 9,643 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

ARKG opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

