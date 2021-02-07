Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $498.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.03 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

