Creative Planning Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

