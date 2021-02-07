Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9,960.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $222.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

