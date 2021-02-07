Creative Planning Buys 14,046 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.