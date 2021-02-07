Creative Planning Buys 15,803 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.95 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

