Creative Planning Buys 37,320 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 828.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

