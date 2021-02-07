Creative Planning Buys 4,994 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

