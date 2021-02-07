Creative Planning Grows Stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of TC PipeLines worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 86,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 108,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

