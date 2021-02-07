Creative Planning Has $1.87 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Creative Planning increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

