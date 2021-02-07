Creative Planning Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,449 shares of company stock worth $17,100,939. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $211.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

