Creative Planning Has $1.93 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

