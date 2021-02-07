Creative Planning Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in OGE Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

