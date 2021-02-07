Creative Planning Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $18,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

