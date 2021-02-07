Creative Planning Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

