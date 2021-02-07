Creative Planning Has $2.31 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of GrowGeneration worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

