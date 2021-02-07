Creative Planning Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 185.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $127.78 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.