Creative Planning Purchases 1,956 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

