Creative Planning Purchases 394 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Creative Planning increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 363.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

