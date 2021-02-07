Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Celsius worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 913.84 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

