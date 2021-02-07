Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

