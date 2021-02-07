Creative Planning Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $8,371,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,949,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,473 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

