Creative Planning Sells 3,961 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

