Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,265,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 970,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 72,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

