Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $529,579.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00064179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.01160415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.11 or 0.06357254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

