Creditcoin Hits One Day Volume of $9.23 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $482.08 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,452 coins and its circulating supply is 566,066,510 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

