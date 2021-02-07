Crown (CRW) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Crown has a market cap of $2.63 million and $32,596.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,407.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.01145971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00475551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,544,989 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.