Cryptaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,423.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.