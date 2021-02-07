CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,963.83 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 206.2% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $308,963.83 and approximately $14,421.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.01 or 0.06212112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

