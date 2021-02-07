Cryptocean (CRON) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $4,521.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00064179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.01160415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.11 or 0.06357254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.