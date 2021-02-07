Cryptopay Hits One Day Volume of $2,186.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $2,186.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

