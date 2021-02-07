CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,646.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.04 million and $34,646.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00229791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00071820 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

