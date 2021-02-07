CUDOS (CUDOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,021,348 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

