Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.