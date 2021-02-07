Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81. Cummins posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.73 to $18.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.25.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

