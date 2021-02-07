Curio Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $606,676.79 and approximately $14,153.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.