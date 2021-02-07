CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Head to Head Comparison

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CuriosityStream and Gaia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.49 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -9.92

CuriosityStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CuriosityStream and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Gaia has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than CuriosityStream.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A Gaia -4.14% -3.79% -2.47%

Summary

Gaia beats CuriosityStream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

