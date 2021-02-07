CustomContractNetwork 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 91.2% lower against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $24,936.12 and approximately $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00391352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

