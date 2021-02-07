CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.0540

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $744.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00324235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008634 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,348,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,348,194 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

