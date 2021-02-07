CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.