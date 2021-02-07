CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.5% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

